Lalith Weeratungas overseas travel ban lifted

Lalith Weeratungas overseas travel ban lifted

November 22, 2019   11:49 am

-

The Court of Appeal has lifted the overseas travel ban imposed on former President’s Secretary Lalith Weeratunga till the 13th of March 2020.

The order was delivered by the Appeals Court bench consisting of Judges Deepali Wijesundara and Ruwan Fernando, taking into consideration a request made by the defendant.

Speaking on behalf of Weeratunga, Attorney-at-Law Kanchana Ratwatte said his client has received an invitation to travel to India alongside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Hence, he requested the judge bench to lift the travel ban imposed on the former President’s Secretary temporarily.

Accepting the request, the judges ordered to lift the travel ban until March 13th.

Lalith Weeratunga and former Director-General of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Anusha Palpita was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and charged a penalty of Rs. 5 million for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 650 million of state funds to distribute ‘Sil cloths’ to people during the presidential election campaign in 2015.

The Appeals Court later released the two defendants on bail, after they appealed the verdict.

A temporary travel ban was imposed on the duo when they were bailed by the Appeals Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories