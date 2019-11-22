Three hospitalized after eating poisonous wild mushrooms

Three hospitalized after eating poisonous wild mushrooms

November 22, 2019   02:56 pm

-

Three members of the same family including a woman have been admitted to the Meegahakiula Hospital after they had reportedly consumed poisonous mushrooms which had grown in the wild.

A 69-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man and a 45-year-old, all members of the same family, who are residents of Arawa Road in Meegahakiula, have been hospitalized I this manner. 

They had reportedly cooked and eaten the mushrooms which had been picked from the wild and were rushed to hospital after displaying symptoms such as excessive vomiting. stomach pains, nausea and dizziness. 

