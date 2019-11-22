Prima reverses decision to hike wheat flour price

November 22, 2019   03:01 pm

Prima Ceylon says it has reversed the decision to increase the price of wheat flour.

Issuing a media release, the Prima Ceylon stated that their move is aimed at facilitating the functions of the new President towards establishing the country.

The company accordingly intends to discuss this matter with the new Government in the future.

The Prima Company has informed all bakery owners and shops regarding their move to revise the wheat flour prices.

