24-hour water cut for parts of Colombo

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed on several areas in Colombo starting from 9.00 am today (23), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, Kolonnawa Urban Council limits, Rajagiriya, Nawala, Moragasmulla, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Kostwatte and the stretch of road from Rajagiriya to Open University in Nawala will be affected by the water cut.

According to the Water Board, the water cut is being imposed due to the ongoing Metro Colombo Urban Development Project.