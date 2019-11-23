24-hour water cut for parts of Colombo

24-hour water cut for parts of Colombo

November 23, 2019   08:13 am

-

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed on several areas in Colombo starting from 9.00 am today (23), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, Kolonnawa Urban Council limits, Rajagiriya, Nawala, Moragasmulla, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Kostwatte and the stretch of road from Rajagiriya to Open University in Nawala will be affected by the water cut.

According to the Water Board, the water cut is being imposed due to the ongoing Metro Colombo Urban Development Project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories