Incumbent govt. will not seek political revenge - Dullas

November 23, 2019   01:18 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration will not exact political revenge, says Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma.

He made this remark speaking at a media briefing after assuming duties in his new ministerial post.

The Minister further commented that the incumbent government does not have any intention to seek revenge from anyone.


In the meantime, S.M. Chandrasena also took office as the Minister of Environment, Wildlife, Land & Land Development.

Minister Chandrasena, speaking to media subsequently, stated immediate steps will be taken to find a permanent solution to the existing issue concerning wild elephants.

