PM obtains blessings at Temple of Sacred Tooth Relic

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visited Kandy this morning (23) to obtain blessings from Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic as per the custom.

This is the Prime Minister’s inaugural visit to Kandy after he assumed duties in his new position.

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela and Basnayake Nilames of the Four Main Devalayas warmly welcomed the newly appointed Prime Minister upon his arrival.

A large number of people were also present at the Temple premises to welcome PM Rajapaksa.

The Premier then paid a visit to the Chief Prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters, Most Venerable Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera and Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thera, respectively.