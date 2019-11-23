Ranil tweets about post-election violence faced by UNP supporters

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he had an audience with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa concerning the violence faced by the supporters of the United National Party (UNP) following the Presidential Election held last week.

Posting a tweet in his official account, the UNP leader further said the President has assured him that such incidents would be prevented.

“It is essential to ensure that the democratic rights of the people are protected not only during an election but after as well,” Wickremesinghe’s Twitter post read.