Ranil tweets about post-election violence faced by UNP supporters
November 23, 2019 04:21 pm
Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says he had an audience with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa concerning the violence faced by the supporters of the United National Party (UNP) following the Presidential Election held last week.
Posting a tweet in his official account, the UNP leader further said the President has assured him that such incidents would be prevented.
“It is essential to ensure that the democratic rights of the people are protected not only during an election but after as well,” Wickremesinghe’s Twitter post read.
I have discussed with the President the violence faced by UNP supporters, he assured me that it would be prevented. It is essential to ensure that the democratic rights of the people are protected not only during an election but after as well.— Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) November 22, 2019