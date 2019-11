-

Commuting trains on the upcountry railway line has been disrupted by a derailment of a train, the Railway Control Room said.

The locomotive of a Kandy-bound train which had set off from Badulla had derailed near Heel Oya railway station at around 3.30 pm this afternoon (23).

Owing to the situation, the Badulla-bound trains departed from Colombo were commuted only up to Bandarawela railway station.