Three accomplices of Angoda Lokka arrested with Cannabis

November 23, 2019   11:23 pm

-

Three accomplices of notorious underworld figure under the alias ‘Angoda Lokka’ have been arrested while in possession of Kerala Cannabis.

The arrest was made by the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) of the Police Special Task Force at Ambatale area in Mulleriyawa.

Accordingly, 01kg 600g of Kerala Cannabis have been seized from the possession of the arrestees.

The suspects have been handed over to the Mulleriyawa Police for further investigations.

