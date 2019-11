-

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas from 8 am today (24), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Katunayake, Seeduwa, Ja-Ela, Wattala, Mabola, Welisara, Kerawalapitiya, Ragama, Batuwatta, Bulugahagoda, and Horape will be affected by the aforementioned water cut.