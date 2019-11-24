No military rule, Defense Secretary affirms

-

The security forces will only be deployed if there is an unmanageable situation in the country, says Defense Secretary Retired Maj. Gen. Kamal Gunaratne.

Therefore, there is no need to fear that a military rule would be implemented in the country, the Defense Secretary said, commenting to media at Mihintale.

He stated that the police have been advised to control the clash arising over political reasons.

Defense Secretary Retired Maj. Gen. Kamal Gunaratne called on the Chief Prelate of the Mihintale Rajamaha Temple yesterday (23).