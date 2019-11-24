Sea lion roaming in Unawatuna seas sighted in Weligama

-

The sea lion recently sighted roaming in Unawatuna seas, has been spotted on the beach near the 87th-milepost in Meedigama, Weligama, last evening (23).

Following Mirissa residents’ notification of the Mirissa Wildlife Office, Weligama Police and the Sri Lanka Navy, the officer had launched a mission to catch the relevant sea lion.

However, the efforts had been futile as they were unable to control the animal.

Several wounds could be observed on the sea lion’s body, according to the Ravindra Pushpakumara.

As sea lions cannot be found in Sri Lankan waters, it suspected that this creature may have been swept away in currents to end in the Sri Lankan coastal line, he further said.