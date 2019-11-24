Five including woman arrested over drug racket

-

Five individuals including a woman have been arrested at the Wewelwatta area in Balangoda over drug racket.

During a search carried out in a house in the area over a tip-off received by the Wewelwatta Police, a stock of narcotics including Ice, Kerala Cannabis, and Hashish has been discovered.

Along with the drugs, the officers had seized 5 suspects in connection with the racket.

It has been revealed that this drug racket had been carried out for a long time at a house belonging to a friend of the arrested female suspect.

Police stated that the arrestees are residents of Kelaniya and Ratnapura areas.

The suspects will be produced before the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court and Wewelwatta have launched further investigations into the matter.