-

The United National Party (UNP) MP group will be meeting up in discussion to make a final decision on the post of the Leader of the Opposition.

Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara stated that a request has been made to hold a UNP MP meeting within the coming week.

Meanwhile, a request has been made to appoint Sajith Premadasa to the position of the Leader of the Opposition, according to MP Manusha Nanayakkara.