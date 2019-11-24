Need UNP support for a swift election  Chandima

Need UNP support for a swift election  Chandima

November 24, 2019   03:38 pm

-

It is the United National Party (UNP) that has the opportunity to make way to establish a strong government, says MP Chandima Weerakkody.

He points out that the support of the UNP is needed for swift elections.

Parliamentarian Weerakkody requests the UNP to grant the two-thirds majority needed to dissolve the parliament.

This would be the best opportunity to prevent further rejection of the UNP parliamentarians, according to him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories