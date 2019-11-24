Need UNP support for a swift election Chandima
November 24, 2019 03:38 pm
It is the United National Party (UNP) that has the opportunity to make way to establish a strong government, says MP Chandima Weerakkody.
He points out that the support of the UNP is needed for swift elections.
Parliamentarian Weerakkody requests the UNP to grant the two-thirds majority needed to dissolve the parliament.
This would be the best opportunity to prevent further rejection of the UNP parliamentarians, according to him.