Police launches special program to protect environment

-

Sri Lanka Police has launched a special program to protect the environment under the vision of creating a safer country.

The project implemented from today (24) onwards is being carried out on the directions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, stated Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara.

Through this program, police officers will be deployed to each area and they will look into activities and areas that cause damage to the areas that cause harm to the environment.

The officials will also take steps to educate the public on actions harmful to the environment.

In addition to protecting the environment another program will also be implemented with the intention of reducing road accidents, Gunasekara added.