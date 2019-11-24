CID cop involved in controversial investigations leaves country

-

Chief Inspector Nishantha Silva attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reportedly left the country this afternoon (24), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Silva has been involved in several controversial investigation cases along with the Director of the CID Shani Abeysekara.

It has been revealed that the Chief Inspector, under the instructions of Shani Abeysekera, has carried out investigations against intelligence officers, security forces personnel, government officials and politicians due to political pressure.

Reportedly, the officer has left the country to Switzerland with his family at around 12.50 pm this afternoon.