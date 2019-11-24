Was too soon to nominate Sajith for candidacy  Rajitha

-

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne says that Sajith Premadasa is not yet suitable for the position of the Leader of the Opposition.

Joining the ‘Mokada Wune?’ (What happened?) program on Ada Derana, the former Health Minister stated that the crisis within the party was the main reason for the defeat at the Presidential Election.

He also said that the institutes appointed to investigate corruption had become even more corrupt.

Stating that the former Prime Minister was committed to the elections campaign ‘with his soul’, Senaratne said that there is no truth in the allegations against Wickremesinghe.

The qualification to be the Opposition Leader is being able to work together with the international and not the person’s popularity, he further said.

He added that former Minister Sajith Premadasa is a person with little political experience.

Senaratne says he does not see anyone within the party who is eligible for the leadership of the United National Party (UNP) is Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns as the Leader.

Others were too soon to nominate Sajith Premadasa for the presidential candidacy, says Senaratne.