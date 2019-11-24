Water bowser crashes into 3 vehicles including ministers car

November 24, 2019   09:42 pm

A bowser truck transporting water had collided into three vehicles near the exit of the Colombo-Katunayake expressway today (24).

Reportedly, one of the vehicles the bowser crashed into was the car carrying Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

However, no person was reported injured from the accident.

According to the driver of the bowser truck, the brakes of the vehicle had malfunctioned.

The incident was recorded on CCTV at the expressway exit.

