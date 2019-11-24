Drug dealer arrested in Navy-Police anti-drug operation

November 24, 2019   11:02 pm

In a special counter-drug operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Police in Trincomalee on 2 persons were apprehended over possession and sale of drugs.

The Eastern Naval Command and Trincomalee Division Vice Squad, during a joint raid carried out in the Trincomalee area, found 506 ‘modhaka’ pills ready to be sold at a retail store.

The Navy apprehended the shop owner who, aged 31, is a resident in the same area. Further investigations have revealed that he had been a drug dealer in the region.

In the same operation, the raiding party has intercepted a suspicious three-wheeler on the road and found 65g of Kerala Cannabis in the possession of the person traveling on the three-wheeler.

Subsequently, the suspect was held and the three-wheeler was taken into custody. 

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Vilankulama in Trincomalee, aged 31.

The Divisional Vice Squad is conducting further investigation into the incidents. 

