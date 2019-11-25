Only state and Army insignia to adorn Army offices

-

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Army directed directing all island-wide Army formations to keep only the State insignia and the Army crest on display in all Army offices, instead of any other portraits.

This was done in compliance with the Presidential directive, stated Sri Lanka Army.

The Commander of the Army accordingly instructed the Directorate of Personnel Administration in the Army to keep all Army establishments informed of this directive with immediate effect for necessary action.

The Army was among one of the firsts to implement the Presidential directive, according to the Sri Lanka Army.