Elections Commission to meet today

November 25, 2019   11:15 am

A meeting of the Elections Commission is set to be held this afternoon (25), stated a spokesman of the Commission.

The meeting will be participated by Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and the members of the Elections Commission.

This will be the first time the Elections Commission meets following the presidential election.

Accordingly, a review of the presidential election is due at the meeting.

Further, it is also expected to discuss the onward activities of the Commission.

