Police HQ calls for CID inquiry on IP Nishantha Silva leaving country

Police Headquarters has ordered the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to launch an inquiry into Inspector of Police (IP) Nishantha Silva’s departure overseas.

The IP had left the country without obtaining approval of the Police Department, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

IP Nishantha Silva attached to the CID left the country with his family to Switzerland, last afternoon (24). When Ada Derana inquired on the matter, Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that Silva had not been granted leave.

Silva has been involved in several controversial investigation cases within the CID.

Police said that obtaining the approval of the Ministry Secretary is compulsory of a police officer leaves the country – either on an official matter or a personal matter.

However, IP Adrian Nishantha Silva had not obtained the necessary approval prior to leaving the country, stated the Police.

There have been allegations leveled against him by various parties that the investigation carried out by him over the last 4 years has been biased and unjust, pointed out the police.

The officer had left the country at a point when no investigation or disciplinary action has been initiated against him, the police further pointed out.

Accordingly, the Police Headquarters has called for an inquiry and a report from the CID on the matter considering it a grave issue if an officer responsible for several major investigations under a special unit of the CID.

The police said that disciplinary action will be taken against the IP since this is an anti-disciplinary act.