PM Mahinda assumes duties as Finance Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has assumed duties as the Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs, Policy Development, Buddha Sasana, Cultural, Water Supply & Urban Development, and Housing Facilities, earlier this morning (25).

Speaking at the occasion, Premier Rajapaksa stated that immediate steps will be taken to fulfill the promises made to the people.

More Ministers of the new Cabinet also took office today.

Ministers Wimal Weerawansa, Johnston Fernando, Chamal Rajapaksa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Ramesh Pathirana, and Dinesh Gunawardena assumed duties at their respective ministries today.

The new Cabinet of Ministers under the intermittent government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took oath on the 22nd of November.