2019 O/L exam: tuition classes banned from midnight tomorrow

November 25, 2019   01:20 pm

The Department of Examinations announced that all tuition classes and seminars related to the 2019 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will be prohibited with effect from midnight tomorrow (November 26).

Issuing a release, the department said that organizing and holding tuition classes, lectures, seminars, workshops will be prohibited from midnight on November 26 to December 12, when the exams come to an end.

Meanwhile the distribution and possession of model question papers related to the exam as well as the publicizing that such question papers will be given through any form of media is also prohibited during this time period. 

The public is advised to notify the nearest police station or examinations department office if they observe any individual or institution violating these orders. 

