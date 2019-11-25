Three drown while fishing in Batticaloa

-

Three persons have been reported dead by drowning in a tank in Ariyampathi, Batticaloa, stated the Police.

Reportedly, 5 youths had gone fishing in a newly built agrarian tank in Batticaloa at around 12 noon today (25) when they had drowned.

Two of the youths had been rescued by the residents in the area.

The bodies of the other 3 youths were recovered after breaking down the sluice of the tank.

The deceased youth are 19 to 20-year-old males, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Kattankudy Police have launched investigations into the incident.