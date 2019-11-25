Victory has many fathers, defeat is an orphan - Akila

November 25, 2019   05:01 pm

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that all members of the party from leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to the parliamentarians to regional leaders had worked to bring victory to the party’s candidate at the recent Presidential Election.

“Nobody can point the finger,” he said, addressing a press conference in Colombo. The former minister added that all officials and workers at UNP headquarters – Sirikotha – dedicated themselves for the election campaign and worked day and night for it.

He said that they organized over 150 election meetings across the island and that they believe that every organizer did their utmost to make the meeting successful. 

“Normally victory has many fathers, defeat is an orphan.” Kariyawasam stated that therefore anyone can give various reasons, but that they will not point the finger at anyone. 

The Parliamentarian said that he personally believes that certain statements made by the party’s politicians shook the UNP’s Buddhist voter base.

“What I have to say to those pointing the finger is that multiple fingers are pointed in their direction as well,” he said.

