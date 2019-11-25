Inquiry launched on damaged Tamil road name board

Inquiry launched on damaged Tamil road name board

November 25, 2019   05:39 pm

-

Panadura South Police has received a complaint regarding an incident of forcibly removing a name board in the Tamil language – in addition to the Sinhala and English name boards.

Reportedly, the name board which contained the name of a road has been removed and damaged.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, immediate steps should be taken to prevent such acts that would disturb the peace and reconciliation among communities, the Police Headquarters directed senior police officials today (25).

The Police pointed out that such incidents must be prevented mainly through mobile patrols, motorbike and bicycle patrols.

When a complaint regarding such an act is received, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in charge of the relevant police station should investigate the complaint and further the suspects should be arrested immediately and produced in court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories