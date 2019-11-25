Inquiry launched on damaged Tamil road name board

-

Panadura South Police has received a complaint regarding an incident of forcibly removing a name board in the Tamil language – in addition to the Sinhala and English name boards.

Reportedly, the name board which contained the name of a road has been removed and damaged.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, immediate steps should be taken to prevent such acts that would disturb the peace and reconciliation among communities, the Police Headquarters directed senior police officials today (25).

The Police pointed out that such incidents must be prevented mainly through mobile patrols, motorbike and bicycle patrols.

When a complaint regarding such an act is received, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in charge of the relevant police station should investigate the complaint and further the suspects should be arrested immediately and produced in court.