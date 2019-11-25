Advisory issued for Western sea areas

-

The Meteorology Department issued an advisory for heavy rain, strong wind and rough seas in the Western sea areas, within the next couple of hours.

Due to the active cloudiness in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo, the possibility for heavy thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the above given sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard, it said.

The active clouds formed in the western sea areas to the island are likely to persist within next 03 hours further.