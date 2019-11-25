INS Nireekshak arrives at Trincomalee harbour

-

The Indian Naval Ship ‘Nireekshak’ arrived at the port of Trincomalee on a training visit today (25).

The ship was warmly welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval tradition, a statement said.

Upon her arrival, the Commanding Officer of the vessel, Commander BK Prashant called on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Merril Wickramasinghe. They held a cordial discussion and mementoes were also exchanged to mark the importance of the occasion.

The Indian Naval Ship ‘Nireekshak’ is scheduled to leave the island on 03rd December 2019, on completion of the training visit.