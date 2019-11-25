British and Saudi envoys call on President

November 25, 2019   11:29 pm

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Sri Lanka Abdul Nasser Al-Hathi today called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

The British High Commissioner was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Mr. Tom Burn.

According to a release from the President’s Office, in a cordial conversation, they congratulated the new President on behalf of the British Government and laid the groundwork for embarking on a new journey with the new Government.

Meanwhile in a separate meeting, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador and his delegates met the President and conveyed their best wishes. 

The President and envoys had a cordial discussion on the relationship between the two countries, it said.

