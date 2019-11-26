Woman nabbed with heroin in Mt. Lavinia

Woman nabbed with heroin in Mt. Lavinia

November 26, 2019   08:57 am

-

A woman has been arrested by Police Special task Force (STF) personnel for the possession of heroin at Mount Lavinia.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out last evening at Thelawala in the Mount Lavinia police division, based on information received by the STF.

The suspect, a 33-year-old woman from Mount Lavinia, was arrested with 2 grams and 70 milligrams of heroin in her possession.

She is to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate later today (26) while police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories