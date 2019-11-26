Woman nabbed with heroin in Mt. Lavinia

-

A woman has been arrested by Police Special task Force (STF) personnel for the possession of heroin at Mount Lavinia.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out last evening at Thelawala in the Mount Lavinia police division, based on information received by the STF.

The suspect, a 33-year-old woman from Mount Lavinia, was arrested with 2 grams and 70 milligrams of heroin in her possession.

She is to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate later today (26) while police are conducting further investigations.