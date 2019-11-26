New Crest Gem of Ruwanweliseya unveiled

November 26, 2019   10:20 am

The new Crest Gem of the historic Ruwanweliseya was unveiled in Anuradhapura, a short while ago.

Chief Prelate of the Malwatu Chapter Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero placed the crest gem on the top of the stupa yesterday (25).

Prior to the placing of the crest gem, it was made available to public viewing in Colombo and several other places from November 18 until 12 noon yesterday.

Subsequently, the crest gem with the golden base was placed atop the historic Ruwanweliseya last evening.

