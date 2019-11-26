Fuel price formula will be revoked  Amaraweera

November 26, 2019   11:57 am

Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Power & Energy Mahinda Amaraweera says that it is expected the fuel price formula to be revoked.

Commenting to the media, the Minister stated that the current government will not do anything that might harm the people.

Stating that no resource in the country will be sold or leased out to foreign countries, Amaraweera said that all resources will be utilized effectively for the country.

At a moment when there are a President and a Prime Minister who fulfill people’s expectations, nothing would be done outside the limits of people’s wishes.

