Sampanthan ready to support good work of new govt.

Leader of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) R. Sampanthan says that he is willing to support the good work of the new government.

Speaking to the media in Trincomalee, he pointed out that although he sits with the Opposition in the parliament, no one should think that he would work against the government all the time.

However, he would not support actions that are wrong, said Sampanthan.

He said he is prepared to support the government on the right things that are done on behalf of the people.

Stating that a dialogue has now opened regarding the Leader of the House, TNA Leader said that the right decision will be made at the right time.