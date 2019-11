-

The results of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be released in December stated the Department of Examinations.

Commissioner General of Examinations B. Sanath Pujitha stated that the results are set to be released in the last week of December.

The Advanced Level Examination for the year 2019 was held from the 5th to 31st of August, 2019.

Reportedly, 337,704 candidates sat for the examination this year.