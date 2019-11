-

Colombo Municipal Council has revised the times of garbage collection in Colombo from today (26) onwards.

Accordingly, the garbage collection in Colombo will commence at 6.30 am daily.

Colombo Municipal Commissioner Palitha Nanayakkara stated that the usual garbage collection time of 7.30 am has been pushed backward by an hour.

The cleaning of roads and streets is set to commence at 5.30 am from now on.