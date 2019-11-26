School uniforms provided by beginning of 2020  Education Min.

-

The Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma says that steps will be taken to provide school uniforms to all students by the beginning of the new term in 2020.

He says that it is regrettable that the steps haven’t been taken to provide the school uniforms for 2020 despite the 2019 school term is coming to an end in three days.

He pointed out that the complete responsibility of the matter falls on the Ministry of Education.

Alahapperuma stated that complaints have also been lodged with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry that the higher costs have been incurred with the government due to the action taken by the previous government to issue vouchers instead of uniforms to school children.

However, despite writing to the previous Cabinet of Ministers in relation to issuing vouchers for uniforms at the same price as last year, a decision has not been taken on the matter, he said.

Accordingly, the new Cabinet of Ministers will be informed on the matter tomorrow (27) and measures will be taken to provide the uniforms at the beginning of the new school term next year, the new Education Minister said.