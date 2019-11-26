Loan schemes to be revised under new govt. policies

-

The Ministry of Finance, Economics and Policy Development has taken a decision to review and reform the loan schemes to comply with the new government policies.

Accordingly, steps will be taken to strengthen those loan schemes for a broader scope and aiming effective investment, following a systematic study, stated the Finance Ministry.

This decision has been taken with the aim of identifying the main sectors of the economy and increasing its contribution to the national economy.

The Finance Ministry stated the government has identified that encouraging Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at concessionary interest rates and thereby increasing their contribution to the national economy as a major factor that directly impacts the economic growth of the country.