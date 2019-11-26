New state and deputy ministers to be sworn in tomorrow

November 26, 2019   06:10 pm

The new State Ministers and Deputy Ministers of the interim government are expected to be sworn in tomorrow (27).

The state and deputy ministers are scheduled to take oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo at 9am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile the new Ministerial Secretaries are to receive their letters of appointment after the new state ministers and deputy ministers are sworn in.

New Cabinet Ministers were sworn in last Friday (22) while the first Cabinet meeting is slated to take place tomorrow (27). It will be chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile it has been reported that senior journalist Mohan Samaranayake has been appointed as the new Director General of the President’s Media Division. 

