-

Chairman of the Election Commission has requested Speaker of the Parliament to extend his support in the parliament to adopt media guidelines into law during the election period.

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the relevant proposal would be submitted to Parliament shortly.

Officials of the Elections Commission including the Chairman Deshapriya and Commissioner-General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake called on Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to inform him about the manner in which the last presidential election was held.

Accordingly, the Speaker has said that he would take the necessary steps to provide support of Parliament to turn media guidelines into law.

The Speaker has also commended the Elections Commission for holding the last presidential election independently and fairly.

Elections Commissions Chairman has also requested the Parliament to expeditiously adopt the necessary regulations to hold the Provincial Council Elections currently suspended.

If President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolves the parliament after the first day of March 2020, parliamentary elections could be held in late April or early May of the same year, informed Deshapriya.