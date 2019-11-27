New state & deputy ministers to swear-in today

-

The Deputy Ministers and State Ministers of the new government are slated to take oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (27).

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

In addition, the appointment letters of the new secretaries to the ministries will be handed over today.

The inaugural meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers is also scheduled to take place during the course of the day. The meeting will be chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Former secretary to the Prime Minister and senior state official S. Amarasekara has been appointed as the secretary to the Cabinet of Ministers.