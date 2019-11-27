New State & Deputy ministers sworn-in

New State & Deputy ministers sworn-in

November 27, 2019   10:02 am

-

The swearing-in ceremony of the State Ministers & Deputy Ministers of the new government commenced a short while ago.

The ceremony, presided by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is taking place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

A total number of 35 State Ministers and 3 Deputy Ministers took oaths before the President.

Minister of Mahaweli Development, Agriculture & Trade Chamal Rajapaksa was sworn in as the State Minister of Defence while S.B. Dissanayake was sworn in as the State Minister of Land & Land Development.

In the meantime, SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara took oaths as the State Minister of Industries.

The list of the newly appointed State Ministers and Deputy Ministers is as follows.

State Ministers:

  1. Chamal Rajapaksa - State Minister of Defence
  2. Vasudeva Nanayakkara - State Minister of Water Supply and Drainage
  3. Gamini Lokuge - State Minister of Urban Development
  4. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene - State Minister of Irrigation and Rural Development
  5. S.B. Dissanayake - State Minister of Land & Land Development
  6. John Seneviratne - State Minister of Economic Affairs and Policy Development
  7. Mahinda Samarasinghe - State Minister of Public Administration and Internal Affairs 
  8. C.B. Ratnayake - State Minister of Railway Services 
  9. Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene - State Minister of Information and Communication Technology
  10. Susantha Punchinilame - State Minister of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Development
  11. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa - State Minister of Trade and Consumer Welfare
  12. Susil Premajayantha - State Minister of International Relations
  13. Priyankara Jayaratne - State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
  14. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya - State Minister of Education Service
  15. Mahindananda Aluthgamage - State Minister of Power
  16. Duminda Dissanayake - State Minister of Youth Affairs
  17. Rohitha Abeygunawardene - State Minister of Energy
  18. Dayasiri Jayasekara - State Minister of Industries
  19. Lasantha Alagiyawanna - State Minister of Public Management and Accounting
  20. Keheliya Rambukwella - State Minister of Investment Promotions
  21. Arundika Fernando - State Minister of Tourism
  22. Thilanga Sumathipala - State Minister of Technology & Innovations
  23. Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva - State Minister of Human Rights & Legal Reforms
  24. Vijitha Berugoda - State Minister of Women and Child Affairs
  25. Roshan Ranasinghe - State Minister of Mahaweli Development
  26. Janaka Wakkumbura - State Minister of Export Agriculture
  27. Vidura Wickremenayake - State Minister of Agriculture
  28. Shehan Semasinghe - State Minister of Development Banks and Loan Schemes 
  29. Kanaka Herath - State Minister of Ports Development Affairs
  30. Dilum Amunugama - State Minister of Transport Services Management
  31. Lohan Ratwatte - State Minister of Roads and Highways Development
  32. Wilamaweera Dissanayake - State Minister of Wildlife Resources
  33. Jayantha Samaraweera - State Minister of Environment 
  34. Sanath Nishantha Perera - State Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources
  35. Tharaka Balasuriya - State Minister of Social Security


Deputy Ministers:

  1. Nimal Lanza - Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure
  2. Kanchana Wijesekara - Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
  3. Indika Anuruddha - Deputy Minister of Public Management, Internal Affairs, Provincial Council and Local Government
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories