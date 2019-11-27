Ex-President meets SLFP MPs

Ex-President meets SLFP MPs

November 27, 2019   11:23 am

-

The chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President Maithripala Sirisena has reportedly had an audience with the party’s Members of Parliament.

The meeting took place at former President Sirisena’s official residence at Mahagamasekara Road last night (26).

Parliamentarian of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Shantha Bandara, commenting on the meeting, said all MPs had worked hard for the victory of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The SLFP MPs have accordingly decided to support President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for their future endeavors to strengthen the government.

He added that their main intention is to hold the General Election at the earliest possible and to establish a strong government by bringing in necessary Constitutional reforms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories