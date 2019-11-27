Ministerial portfolios are responsibilities, not privileges - President

-

Ministerial portfolios are important responsibilities rather than privileges, stated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President expressed these views at the ceremony held to swear in State and Deputy Ministers of the new government.

Accordingly, 35 State Ministers and 3 Deputy Ministers took oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“We are not able to grant positions for everyone who worked for us politically and gained us votes at the election. Especially considering the limitations in the constitution.”

Although I would have preferred to reduce the number of State Ministers just as the number of Ministers, these positions were created considering the needs of the people that we have identified in our manifesto and during the election campaign.

“Although the names of these positions may not make sense, they have important duties and responsibilities under them.”

President Rajapaksa says that he regrets that he couldn’t assign State Ministry of Women and Child Affairs to a female parliamentarian.

The President requested the Ministers to give the state and deputy ministers a chance to work and assign responsibilities to carry out.

“We need to motivate the state sector. We have great public officials. Therefore, I invite all ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, and parliamentarians to motivate them and enforce the public sector and thereby go towards a new era”, said the President.

“Although some MPs did not receive positions, they too have a responsibility they can carry out. I request the Ministers and State Ministers to utilize them properly, especially in enforcing public service.”