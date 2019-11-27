Speaker recognizes Ranil as Opposition Leader

-

The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he has recognized UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Leader of the Opposition, upholding Parliamentary traditions.

In a twitter message, he said that recognition of the Leader of the UNFGG as the Leader of the Opposition was done upholding established Parliamentary traditions that should not be violated

“While I empathize with the challengers too, it is best that a party’s internal disputes are settled from within,” he tweeted.

Last week, the UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had requested the Speaker to appoint former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Opposition Leader.

However, it was later reported that a group of UNP parliamentarians had signed a letter requesting the Speaker to appoint UNP deputy leader Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader.

The United National Front for Good Governance (UNFGG) is the political alliance formed by the United National Party (UNP) ahead of the 2015 general election.