Eknaligoda case: 9 intel officers indicted, released on previous bail

Nine intelligence officers of the Army were served indictment by the Colombo High Court on the abduction of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda and were released on previous bail.

The case was taken up today (27) before a three-judge bench comprising of justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne, and Gihan Kulatunga.

The indictments filed by the Attorney General were handed over to the defendants before being released on bail.

The court banned the foreign travel of the defendants and ordered them to hand over their passports, if any, to the court within a week.

The trial-at-bar also ordered the defendants to be fingerprinted and a report on it to be submitted to the court.

Subsequently, the case was postponed to the 18th of December.

Nine officials including Commanding Officer of Giritale Army Camp Lieutenant Colonel Shammi Kumararathna have been named defendants of the case.

The Attorney General has served indictment on the defendants over murder and abduction of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda in January 2010.