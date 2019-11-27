-

Two separate bail applications lodged by former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara were taken up before two judges of the Colombo High Court today (27).

Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige sat for the proceeding of the former Defence Secretary’s bail application this morning.

Accordingly, the hearing of Fernando’s bail application was scheduled for December 17th.

Fernando was arrested and remanded alongside Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara over allegedly committing a criminal offence by failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks on Easter Sunday this year, even after receiving forewarnings.

The respondents of the bail application including the Attorney General, Acting IGP and the former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been issued notices to present submissions on December 17th.



In the meantime, the bail application filed by IGP Jayasundara, who was sent on compulsory leave over Easter Sunday terror attacks, was taken up for hearing before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne today.

The High Court judge has ruled that the IGP’s bail application will be heard on December 17th.

The respondents of IGP’s bail application have been ordered to raise objections regarding the petition, if there are any.