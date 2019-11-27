Advisory for heavy rain in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology today issued an advisory for heavy rain for the Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces.

Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the country and therefore prevailing showery condition in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country is likely to enhance further particularly from tonight, it said. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces particularly in Batticaloa, Ampara, Jaffna, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Trincomalee, Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Southern provinces.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50kmph at times in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.