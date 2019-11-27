Jaffna University out of bounds for today and tomorrow

-

The administration of the University of Jaffna has declared the university premises out of bounds for students, today (27) and tomorrow (28).

Students have been advised to refrain from entering into the university main premises and from taking part in all unauthorized activities.

The notice has been issued following a tip-off on a ‘Maha Viru’ celebration program organized to be held in the university premises today.

It is reported that a group of students had celebrated the birth anniversary of the deceased LTTE Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, yesterday.

However, the Jaffna University Students’ Union has stated that they will be celebrating their dead relatives.