Jaffna University out of bounds for today and tomorrow

Jaffna University out of bounds for today and tomorrow

November 27, 2019   03:24 pm

-

The administration of the University of Jaffna has declared the university premises out of bounds for students, today (27) and tomorrow (28).

Students have been advised to refrain from entering into the university main premises and from taking part in all unauthorized activities.

The notice has been issued following a tip-off on a ‘Maha Viru’ celebration program organized to be held in the university premises today.

It is reported that a group of students had celebrated the birth anniversary of the deceased LTTE Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, yesterday.

However, the Jaffna University Students’ Union has stated that they will be celebrating their dead relatives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories